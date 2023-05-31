Zimbabwe: Govt Moots Migration Policy As Zimbabweans Battle for Tickets to Diaspora - Considers Migrant Remittances Framework

Government has approved the National Migration Policy for Zimbabwe, a move said to ensure involvement of those in foreign lands in local development.

The policy according to head of Cabinet's Committee on National Development Planning Mthuli Ncube will also ensure orderly migration that will ensure Zimbabwe's security is not put at risk.

His policy comes as Zimbabwe struggles to deal with unprecedented levels of skills flight to better off countries such as America, Canada, Australia, UK and others in Europe.

Details of the policy were shared with journalists at Tuesday's Post Cabinet Meeting in Harare.

"The nation is advised that the National Migration Policy seeks to address migration concerns, and to integrate migration in development. The Policy will therefore provide a basis for effectively harnessing migration for the development of the country, " said acting Information Minister Jenfan Muswere.

"Zimbabwe faces multi-faceted migration challenges that include skills flight; trafficking in persons; migrant smuggling; mixed migration flows; and irregular labour migration.

"The attendant challenges, including the relationship between migration and climate change, increase the incidence of epidemics and emergent security threats. This calls for a well managed migration to ensure the country's security and optimal protection of our sovereignty."

Already the government has stepped in to tighten screws on nurses and other health care workers who are highly sought after across the globe.

Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly ordered that the process be made harder, just over a year after telling the United Nations (UN) Western countries' move to employ nurses from troubled third world states was not fair and should be addressed.

With teachers now on demand, and an economic crisis threatening to rip Zimbabee apart, government might struggle to hold on to the few skilled personnel willing to ride its tide.

Added Muswere: "The policy aims to achieve the following: strengthen legal and institutional frameworks to derive maximum benefit from migration as well as aiding the socio-economic support systems of migrants and society; develop a Labour Migration Information System that will gather reliable and accurate data on labour migrants abroad by gender, profession, duration of stay, wages and salaries and working conditions; to include Diasporans in the process of national development by developing a national migrant remittances framework; and strengthening the capacity of Zimbabwe Diplomatic Missions to promote tourism."