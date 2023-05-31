Zimbabwe: Voters Roll Chaos - Inspection Exercise Requires a Redo Not Deadline Extension - Jonathan Moyo Tells ZEC

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to redo the voters roll inspection exercise.

The exercise was previously scheduled for May 27-31, but extended to 1 June after a slow start due to logistical challenges.

Speaking in a Twitter space, Moyo said it was wrong and unfair for the electoral body to give voters only five days to inspect the list considering the process had a false start.

"The idea that ZEC extended to the 1st of June does not make any sense because at-least two or three days have already been lost totally so ZEC should not pretend that some good things have been happening up to this point but there is need for more time for those good things to continue happening.

"The exercise has had a false start which has compromised it. It does not require in my humble opinion an extension, it requires a redo.

"Now that everyone is alert, understands the importance of this, no one will die if ZEC says we are starting the voter inspection exercise afresh from the 1st of June to the 6th of June, nobody will die, it will be a good public service," Moyo said.

Moyo added: "It's unfair and wrong for ZEC to allocate 5 days for this formal inspection process because ZEC knows that its delimitation exercise changed rapidly and dramatically in some cases the constituency and ward boundaries.

"The delimitation exercise has consequences on the boundaries which affect the polling stations and ZEC should have been alive to those consequences and not only given enough time but also alerted and advised people."

Many prospective voters complained of a number of anomalies like their names missing from the voters roll and others displaced from their wards or residence.