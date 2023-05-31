Zimbabwe: NEC Food Top Management Mired in U.S.$1,2 Million Property Sales 'Heist'

The National Employment Council for Food and Allied Industries allegedly approved the sale of two upmarket properties worth an estimated US$1,2 million without following due procedure, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Sources privy to the developments however said they are not sure how far the NEC's top management has gone in executing the plans which they allege lack inclusive stakeholder consultations.

A section of the disgruntled stakeholders in the NEC allege that a decision to sell the properties was made to enable the organization to raise funds to offset its debts without disclosure of the exact quantum justifying the disposal of the properties.

NewZimbabwe.com gleaned a leaked letter dated May 16 2023 addressed to the Labour Ministry's Registrar signed by Makururu and Partners on behalf of the disgruntled members at the NEC.

"We act for and on behalf of the Food Federation and Allied Workers Union. Our client represents the interests of various unions which are parties to the employment council.

"We have been advised by our client that the NEC for Food and Allied Industries has passed a resolution to dispose of an immovable property namely No. 22 Waterhill , Eastlea, Harare and No. 170 Eastlea Villas, Robert Mugabe Road, Eastlea Harare.

"Our client believes that the said employment council is not in a dire financial state warranting a disposal of an immovable property in a hyper inflationary environment," says the letter in part.

The complainant also told the Labour Ministry it was in possession of evidence that the amount to be generated from the disposal is set to be shared by the parties under the guise of capacity building.

"We have therefore been instructed to request, as we hereby do, that you cause to be carried out an investigation in terms of section 63A of the Labour Act in order to ascertain whether there is a misappropriation of the properties and or funds of the said employments council," the letter added.

Contacted for comment a week back, NEC Food and Allied Industries secretary general, Malini Mpango said: "I note your questions. I will forward them to the relevant Committee that is mandated to speak on such issues. The response will come from the very Committee any time soon in writing. Thank you".

However, no responses had been sent at time of publishing.