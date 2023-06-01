Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Proclaims Election Date

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed that this year's general elections will be held on August 23.

In Statutory Instrument 85 of 2023, Mnangagwa also set aside October 2 as the day of the runoff election to the office of President.

"Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation....fix the 23rd day of August, 2023, as the day of the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors," read SI 85.

"That is to say, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) or 125(4)(b) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] for the election to the office of President or any such members of the National Assembly or councillors;

"And (e) fix the 2nd day of October, 2023, as the day of the runoff election to the office of President, that is to say as the day on which a poll shall be taken if such a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 38(1)(a)(iii) of the Electoral Act.

The nomination court will sit on June 21 in the High Court to register candidates.