Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Proclaims Election Date

31 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed that this year's general elections will be held on August 23.

In Statutory Instrument 85 of 2023, Mnangagwa also set aside October 2 as the day of the runoff election to the office of President.

"Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation....fix the 23rd day of August, 2023, as the day of the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors," read SI 85.

"That is to say, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) or 125(4)(b) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] for the election to the office of President or any such members of the National Assembly or councillors;

"And (e) fix the 2nd day of October, 2023, as the day of the runoff election to the office of President, that is to say as the day on which a poll shall be taken if such a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 38(1)(a)(iii) of the Electoral Act.

The nomination court will sit on June 21 in the High Court to register candidates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.