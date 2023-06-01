Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Give OK Grand Challenge 'Chiremerera'

Riding on a crest of a wave, award winning contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, will add an oomph to this year's edition OK Grand Challenge held at the Borrowdale Race Course on June 3.

Jah Prayzah who recently released a double album in May, 'Chiremerera' and 'Maita baba' will be among an array of artists to perform Saturday.

He will be joined by sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, Feli Nandi, and Bazooka among other musicians adding a flair to the fan-filled annual OK Grand Challenge.

Macheso, who rarely disappoints on stage will be buoyant after his stellar performance at the same venue in early May.

Entrance for the ordinary section has been pegged at US$1 and one has to part away with US$3 FOR VIP section.

Preceding the musical concert will be a battle for supremacy as 16 horse riders will tussle it out.

Prizes worth US$1 million are up for grabs in the 35th edition of the OK Grand Challenge.

Lucky customers will walk away with over 40 Nissan NP200s, a Ford Ranger double cab and 52 ZWL$40 000 worth of weekly vouchers.

Participating suppliers include CBZ Bank, Cook More, Cairns, AE Electrical, Bakers Inn among many others.