South Africa: Health Watchdog Exposes State of Public Healthcare - South African News Briefs - June 1, 2023

Health Watchdog Reveals Troubling State of Public Healthcare in South Africa

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, the outgoing head of South Africa's Office of the Health Ombudsman, criticised the country's health department and government for the lack of independence in his office, reports News24. Makgoba called for the establishment of a separate independent office for the health ombud, following international best practices. He highlighted issues in the Gauteng health department, including weak leadership and lack of stability. Makgoba expressed concern over the dysfunctional state of the Eastern Cape health department and described it as an embarrassment. He also mentioned the Free State health department as having disorder and lack of harmony. The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa emphasised the urgent need to address the healthcare system, citing staff shortages and demoralizing conditions.

Health Minister Warns of Cholera Spread to Other Provinces

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has issued a warning that the spread of cholera to other provinces in South Africa is unavoidable, reports eNCA. He assures that healthcare workers across all provinces are prepared to screen individuals and identify any cases of the disease. The update comes in the context of a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, where authorities are facing difficulties in determining the source of the outbreak. Phaahla further explains that the movement of people will likely contribute to the dissemination of this waterborne disease.

Two Victims Lose R150,000 While in Bank Queue to Make Deposits

Two people were robbed in Groblersdal, Limpopo while waiting in a bank queue, reports IOL. The victims, who were foreign nationals, lost a total of R150,000 in the robbery. The victims were approached by assailants who threatened them with a firearm and took their bags of money. Police suspect they may have been followed. Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo police chief has urged people to avoid carrying large sums of cash and use electronic transfers instead. Authorities have requested anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

