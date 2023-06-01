Africa: Road to Paris Olympics Begins for African Women's Teams As the Draw Sets Up Exciting Clashes

31 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The road to the Women's Olympics Football Tournament in Paris 2024 will kick-off with some of the exciting clashes in the African Qualfiers.

Among the highly anticipated matches in the first round is a West African derby featuring Guinea and Ghana, promising a thrilling display of skill and passion.

Another intriguing encounter awaits as Uganda and Rwanda, two East African powerhouses, face off in an epic duel.

Not to be overlooked, Burkina Faso and Mali are set to ignite the pitch in what promises to be an enthralling fixture, adding to the intensity of the qualifiers.

With a total of 25 teams vying for a spot in the tournament, 18 will be engaged in the first round.

The remaining seven, including reigning champions South Africa, will enter the competition in the second round as the highest-ranked teams from the previous TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The tournament format will see the nine winners from the first round join the seven highest-ranked teams in a captivating second-round clash involving 16 teams.

From there, the journey continues as the eight victors progress to the third round, followed by the fourth round where only four teams will remain.

The ultimate prize awaits the winners of the fourth round, who will secure their qualification for the final tournament in Paris.

The dates for the rounds have been confirmed with the first round matches scheduled for 10-18 July 2023.

The second round will take place between 23-31 October 2023, followed by the third round from 19-28 February 2024.

The final round will be between 1, 9 April 2024.

