Angola: President Assesses Progress of 'Pedalé' Hospital Works

31 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda assessed the level of execution of Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital works, with an installed capacity of 144 beds.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by Government officials, was informed of the progress of the work, which is nearly 70% complete.

Located in Morro Bento, Maianga Urban District, the hospital occupies an area of 32,000 square meters and the main building will be on three floors, with a total area of 29,062 square meters.

The hospital unit also has 36 outpatient clinics, 16 examination rooms, 36 hemodialysis chairs, two radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatment rooms.

The infrastructure also comprises a nuclear medicine, two delivery rooms, an intermediate care unit, a capacity of 16 beds, five laboratories, robotics surgery training center and two nuclear accelerators.

The health facility will also have a 100-room hotel and a 20-apartment residential building.

