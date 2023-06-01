Angolan Executive Wants to Diversify Mining Production

Luanda — Angolan government wants a more diversified national mining production, in addition to what it normally produces, such as diamond, gold, iron, granite, marble.

The pledge was made Tuesday in Luanda by the advisor to the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Makenda Ambroise.

He said that Angola should start producing critical minerals such as (chromium, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, iron, lithium, manganese, nickel, and silver).

The official described this as crucial for social and economic development of the country, protecting the social and public interests towards decarbonization.

Mankenda Ambroise also announced the Angolan government's intention to change this situation, not only due to the country's potential but also because currently the critical mineral represents a business opportunity for the country.

"The country has significant deposits of critical minerals and, currently, 36 of the 51 minerals considered most critical worldwide are known in Angola, some of which are about to enter production" he said.

Makenda Ambroise, who is also a engineer, said there is an urgent need for a better exploitation of Angola's critical minerals.

He added that the efforts and special attention are currently focused on minerals such as lithium, iron ore, nickel, lead, cobalt, copper, manganese and rare earth elements, aiming to cover the entire value chain.

The official stated this at the opening of the II edition of the "Forum and Exhibition - Mining Business", which, among other themes, will address "The vision of banking and Angolan Debt and Stock Exchange (BODIVA) and their degree of intervention in the critical minerals", "Insurance products in the headquarters of strategic minerals", "Downstream market and critical minerals", and "The transport sector to the services of the mining industry in transition".

The two-day event will discuss issues related to the fair energy transfer for the implementation of appropriate energy security measures, taking into account the expansion of new energy sources, such as renewable energy.