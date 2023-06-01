Angola Needs to Focus On Decentralisation of Powers

Luanda — Angola needs to work on greater decentralisation of administrative powers and the attribution of decision-making powers to local administrations.

The country should carry on with reforms in the public administration, respecting the limits between these changes and the reform of the State, the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security Teresa Rodrigues Dias said on Tuesday in Luanda

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Meeting on Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, the minister added that it is crucial to integrate all initiatives in a coherent medium and long term strategic framework.

"It is necessary to give priority to the Public Administration reform processes to human capital issues in the face of the organic dimension of the referred institutions and the reinforcement of systems, programmes and bodies, designed to improve the evaluation or performance of civil servants and workers", the minister said.

As for the Role of Professional Training and integration in the labour market, Teresa Dias stressed the need to find mechanisms aimed to reinforce and improve education, training and professional qualification, by increasing investment rate in education and professional training.

The minister defended the need to reinforce the participation of trade unions to make their freedom a reality, not a mere formal reality and be able to provide solutions for job stability.

In view of the challenges of sustainability, enlargement and adequacy of social security, Teresa Dias said that the sector should generate confidence to the citizen, so that he/she feels attracted to join and contribute to social security.