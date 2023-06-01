Tanzania: Zambian Minister Hails Major Improvements At Dar Port

Zambia — ZAMBIA Minister for Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali has congratulated Tanzania's sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) Management for modernising and expanding the Dar es Salaam Port.

Mr Tayali conveyed the congratulatory message yesterday in Lusaka, Zambia at the Stakeholder's Engagement Forum organised by the TPA, in collaboration with the Tanzania High Commission Office in Zambia.

The minister said it was worth recognising the efforts of the government of Tanzania in improving service delivery at the principal port of Dar es Salaam, including modernisation of the port, aimed at improving its efficiency and enhancing trade with land- linked countries like Zambia.

Tanzania High Commissioner in Zambia, Lt Gen Mathew Mkingule said that the aim of the forum is to provide a strategic opportunity for TPA to express its appreciation for the business relationship they have shared over the years and to inform current and prospective customers and stakeholders about the introduction of new port services, enhanced services and infrastructure.

"This forum is held here purposely to take stock of the assignments given by our visionary leaders - President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambia President Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

"You may recall during last year's State visit to Tanzania by President Hichilema, our leaders directed us to ensure the smooth movement of goods, services and people across our borders. Following those directives, our two governments are working together to achieve that goal, and this forum is part of it," said Mr Tayali.

The High Commissioner said given the rise in maritime trade and the ever increasing market demands, TPA is set to cope with this fast-growing trend through the creation of capacity ahead of demand through projects geared towards improving capacity and efficiency at all its ports.

He told the gathering that Dar es Salaam Port is strategically placed to serve as a convenient freight linking not only to and from East, Central and Southern African countries but also to the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He said the government has carried out massive improvement of the port target being to improve effectiveness and efficiency by converting it into a world-class port.

Speaking on behalf of the TPA Director General, the TPA Deputy Director General, Eng Juma Kijavara praised the dedication of the participants and reaffirmed the TPA's commitment to build strong partnership with its customers and stakeholders in Zambia.

Eng Kijavara assured their Zambian customers and stakeholders that TPA will continue to play an important role in linking the regional expansive hinterland to the international market.

He said the Ports Authority will continue to improve cargo handling efficiency at the Dar es Salaam Port and other TPA ports in order to fast-track Tanzania's quest for industrialisation and support the regional quest to attain fast socio-economic development.

TPA used the forum to receive feedback on its services, challenges and concerns, as well as the Dar es Salaam route in order to improve its services and meet the expectations of its customers.