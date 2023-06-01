Tanzania: State Reiterates Commitment to Improving Learning, Teaching Environment

Dodoma — THE government has disbursed 1.9bn/- to facilitate infrastructure improvement especially in teachers training centres.

The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi told the Parliament on Wednesday that the government had supplied working tools to teachers which include computers and printers to facilitate better teaching.

On top of that, the deputy minister said all public primary and secondary school teachers have been provided with iPads so that they can cope with the changing technological patterns in the teaching arena.

He was responding to a question from Joseph Mkundi (Ukerewe-CCM) who wanted to know which strategies were in place to improve teachers' welfare and working environment to boost efficiency.

Mr Ndejembi told the Parliament that in the 2022/23 financial year ending June, 2bn/- has been released for the purchase of information and communication technology gadgets whose procurement process was ongoing.

President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan on different occasions has reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue improving the welfare of teachers by addressing all challenges they are facing.

She acknowledged the crucial role that teachers play for the development of the country, insisting that her determination to work on the challenges that teachers are facing remains intact.

She said the teachers' role in the nation building is priceless, pledging the government's continued commitment to implement and ensure improved welfare.