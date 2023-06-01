Kenya's Monthly Inflation Rises Slightly to 8% in May

1 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya's monthly inflation increased slightly to 8 percent in the month of May, attributed to high prices of food and non-food items.

The latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that inflation went up by a slight margin of 0.1 percent from 7.9 percent in April.

An increase in food and non-food alcoholic beverages (10.2 percent), as well as housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (9

7 percent) and transport (10.1 percent) contributed to this.

"The overall year on year inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 8.0 per cent, in May," KNBS says in the latest results.

In the review period, retail prices of sugar, carrots, onions, and beans shot up 22.1 percent, 6.3 percent, 5.1 percent, and 3.6 percent, respectively, between April and May.

Nonetheless, the costs of kale, cabbage, and avocado dropped by 7.4 percent, 5.7 percent, and 4.4 percent, respectively, in the review period.

"The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index, increased by 0.7 percent between April 2023 and May 2023," it added.

"This was mainly due to increase in prices of kerosene by 10.2 percent between April 2023 and May 2023."

However, gas/LPG prices cooled down by 0.3 percent.

"The transport index went up by 1.2 percent between April 2023 and May 2023. This was mainly due to increase in prices of diesel and petrol by 3.8 percent and 1.8 percent respectively."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.