Rwanda: Taekwondo - All You Need to Know About 2023 Korean Ambassador's Cup

About 300 athletes from eight countries are expected to take part at the 10th edition of the Korean Taekwondo Ambassador's Cup due from June 3-4 at BK Arena.

Organized by Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Rwanda, the annual tournament has, since its inception in 2012, been approved as the most attractive and best organized international Taekwondo tournament in the great lakes region.

Times Sport brings you things you need to know about the forthcoming championship.

Six years of public diplomatic relations

According to organizers, this year's edition will be unique and special because it will happen on the occasion of celebration of the 60th anniversary of the partnership and friendship between Rwanda and Korea.

"We invite all Rwandans to attend this edition because it will be special as we're celebrating the 60 years of political relation and friendship between Rwanda and Korea," said Hey Won Son, the 3rd Secretary in charge of Public Diplomacy at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Rwanda

Rwanda and the Korean republic have over the past six decades enjoyed diplomatic relations and political partnerships in different sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and more.

Thanks to the relations, Korea introduced Taekwondo in Rwanda and the game has since been evolving.

"The good relation between both countries means a lot for us and Taekwondo has achieved a lot because of this political relation," said Boniface Mbonigaba, the Secretary General of Rwanda Taekwondo Federation.

Who will participate?

At least 250 participants from 23 local clubs and seven others from the East African region are taking part in this year's championship.

Participating countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, DRC, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Botswana and hosts Rwanda.

Which Categories will be competing?

According to Mbonigaba, the Taekwondo competition will bring together athletes in three categories namely juniors, seniors and para taekwondo and men and women will be represented in each category.

The Senior category is contested for by athletes aged 18 years or above. It will bring together 16 teams including eight from men and eight women's teams.

The junior category, which is open to young athletes aged 17 years or below, will attract 20 teams including 10 teams for boys and 10 for girls.

The Para Taekwondo will attract four teams.

Attendance registration

Entrance for the 2023 Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo competition is free of charge but the attendees will need to first register to be allowed to watch the events.

Registration can be done via premierevents.rw/TKD or scan the QR Code or dial *889*887755#.

What else will entertain people at the 10th anniversary of Ambassador's Cup?

Besides the competition, the event will be entertained by the Kukkiwon Demonstration Team, a Taekwondo team based in Seoul, Korea.

The team was invited to perform both during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Korea Republic's diplomatic relations with Rwanda and Korea Ambassador's Cup.

The crew will have two different performances, one on Saturday in the opening ceremony and one more on Sunday.

According to Son, Rwanda is among few African countries with Kukkiwon master.

"There are only seven masters on the continent and that's among the reasons we choose Rwanda," she said.