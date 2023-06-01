Rwanda: Nine Tech Events Coming to Kigali

Kigali has emerged as a thriving center of technical innovation in Africa, and the city is ready to host a variety of ICT-related events.

In chronological order, we list nine forthcoming events that provide an opportunity for industry experts, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs to meet with notable thought leaders, exhibit cutting-edge technology, and acquire significant insights into the growing digital scene.

1. Built Different: Account Abstraction Hackathon - June 24 to 25

The Built Different Ethereum Account Abstraction Hackathon is set to take place at the ICT Innovation Center, bringing together a vibrant community of developers from Harare, Zimbabwe, and Kigali, Rwanda. The hackathon aims to foster innovation and competition as participants leverage Ethereum Account Abstraction to create groundbreaking solutions for Africa, connecting blockchain technology with real-world applications.

According to the organisers, during the 48-hour event, teams will have the opportunity to build and showcase projects that have the potential to make a tangible impact in various real-world use cases. The hackathon follows an "Open Track" format, allowing participants to explore diverse project themes while ensuring a central focus on Ethereum Account Abstraction. Entry to the hackathon is free for all participants.

2. Cybertech Africa - August 1 to 2

Cybertech Africa 2023, the pioneering conference in the region, is scheduled to be held at the Kigali Convention Centre. The event will encompass a wide range of engaging activities, including lectures, plenary sessions, and keynote speeches from prominent industry experts.

The conference aims to provide valuable insights into future cyber trends and advancements across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, finance, security, and more. By exploring these anticipated developments, Cybertech Africa 2023 seeks to foster discussions and collaborations that are expected to shape the future of cybersecurity in the region and beyond.

With an exhibition showcasing multinational companies and Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs), as well as a dedicated Startup Pavilion highlighting innovative technologies, Cybertech Africa 2023 sets to offer a comprehensive platform for networking and knowledge-sharing.

3. Gateway to Africa "Agrotech Exhibition" - September 10 to 12

Gateway to Africa is set to take place at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV). The gathering serves as a platform to facilitate efficient trade by bringing together decision-makers from various sectors across all 54 African countries. With a focus on unlocking business agreements between global companies and buyers from both the public and private sectors in Africa, the event aims to foster bilateral B2B meetings, fostering valuable connections and opportunities.

The highlight of the event is the agrotech exhibition, showcasing a comprehensive range of agricultural machinery and equipment, greenhouse technologies, seed varieties, plant nutrition and protection solutions, irrigation systems, livestock forage, fertilizer innovations, agriculture 4.0 technologies, and milk and dairy technologies, among other cutting-edge agricultural advancements.

4. Afrilabs Annual Gathering 2023 - October 11 to 13

The AfriLabs Annual Gathering is a flagship event of the AfriLabs, a network organisation supporting innovation centres across African countries. The event provides a unique opportunity for tech hubs within the AfriLabs network and other stakeholders in the African technology and innovation ecosystem, including corporates, development agencies, academia, and investors, to come together, connect, learn, and exchange knowledge.

The 2023 AfriLabs Annual Gathering will be co-hosted by 250 Startups, an AfriLabs member hub under the theme "Accelerating Africa's Digital Economy: By the Strength of Our Community".

5. Mobile World Congress Africa 2023 - October 14 to 20

Mobile World Congress Kigali is dedicated to bringing together industry leaders, integrating technology with purpose, fostering innovation, and driving the digital economy of the continent towards a brighter future. The event will be held at the prestigious Kigali Convention Centre.

MWC Kigali draws the participation of prominent global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. It offers a prime platform for showcasing revolutionary products and technologies, as well as for establishing meaningful connections with influential decision-makers, creators, and innovators in our industry.

6. Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) - November 5 to 10

The annual AWIEF Conference and Awards are set to convene Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem for engaging discussions, a prestigious awards ceremony and gala dinner, a diverse multi-sector exhibition, and abundant opportunities for B2B networking.

AWIEF 2023 will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre, in collaboration with Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation and Rwanda Convention Bureau. The event aims to foster and expedite the progress of MSMEs and SMEs, propelling Africa's inclusive economic growth.

The AWIEF Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners from various industry sectors, recognizing their exceptional economic performance and invaluable contribution to Africa's growth and social development.

A stellar lineup of global speakers will address pivotal topics such as empowerment, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, intra-Africa trade, investment, sustainable development, food security, and climate action.

7. Norrsken Africa Week 2023 - November 8 to 9

Africa Week 2023 will take place at Norrsken Kigali House. It will gather top investors, startups and industry players for Africa's growing tech and startup ecosystem.

According to the organisers, the event aims to showcase the ecosystem, highlighting the potential of the continent's young and innovative entrepreneurs. It will also provide a platform for startups to connect with investors, share ideas, and discuss ways to scale their businesses.

The Norrsken Africa Week event will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions. The discussion topics include investment, innovation, and technology in Africa, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the African startup ecosystem.

8. Innovation Africa Summit - November 30 to December 2

The 11th edition of Innovation Africa summit will focus on fostering meaningful interactions between leading education and ICT solution providers and senior government officials. Industry partners can also look forward to pre-scheduled meetings and dedicated engagement with ministers and senior government officials from over 40 countries.

The event also seeks to showcase major multilateral education projects, skills development initiatives, and the increasing investments in ICT for education across Africa.

Participating governments, responsible for implementing over $3.5 billion worth of multilateral education projects, will present their strategies and procurement plans during the event.

The summit will take place in Kigali, under the official patronage of the Government of Rwanda led by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

9. UNLEASH Innovation Lab - December 2 to 8

Rwanda will host the first UNLEASH Innovation Lab held in Africa. The conference equips young people from all around the world to gain the skills, tools and networks to succeed at becoming the next generation of leaders that put sustainability, equity, and inclusion at the center of their decision-making.

The first UNLEASH Innovation Lab took place in Denmark in 2017, followed by Singapore (2018), China (2019), Greenland (2022), and India (2022). Each edition was anchored in the local context and addressed the SDGs most relevant to the host country and the region.

According to the organisers, the UNLEASH Innovation Lab will welcome young and passionate individuals aged 18-35 from all around the world who want to make a positive impact. Applications for the Lab will open at the end of June.