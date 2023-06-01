Rwanda: Afcon Qualifiers - Ferrer Calls on Amavubi to Be More Clinical

Amavubi head coach Carlos Ferrer still hopes that Rwanda can capitalize the 'minor chances' they have to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations should his side be more clinical in front of goal ahead of the two remaining qualifying fixtures against Mozambique and Senegal.

Ferrer's men managed only three goals in the past four qualifying matches. Midfielder Blaise Nishimwe was on target when Amavubi held Mozambique to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg but the team failed to score against Senegal who beat them 1-0 in Dakar through Sadio Mane's last minute winner from the spot.

Youngster Hakim Sahabo and Thierry Manzi found the back of the net against Benin as the pair drew 1-1 in Cotonou and Kigali before the Kigali result turned into a forfeit in favor of Benin after CAF ruled that Kevin Muhire was ineligible to play it while he was suspended over two accumulated yellow cards.

Defensively, Amavubi has been doing well but it has not been the case in attack which has been struggling in front of goal.

"We are a team, we attack together and we defend together but it's true we need more goals in the game," the Spanish coach said

Ferrer said that he and his technical staff have been trying to help the players to create more chances and play better football, but he claimed that the outcomes remain a concern.

The recent forfeit handed to Rwanda saw the country drop to the bottom of Group L with 2 points, two points behind Mozambique and Benin who now sit second and third in the table led by Africa champions who already booked their ticket to the 2023 AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2024.

The forfeit put Amavubi's race for a ticket to the 2023 AFCON finals in jeopardy but the Spanish tactician, asked about the chances of qualifying, said, "Sure, we will fight until the end, but if we want to qualify, we need to improve our game in various department."

To qualify to the 2023 AFCON, Rwanda need to win all their remaining games against Mozambique and Senegal and hope that Benin drop at least two points against Mozambique and Senegal.

The numbers still give Ferrer and his men hope that anything can happen as long as they manage to win their fixture.

Ferrer is on Thursday announcing a squad that will start preparations for Mozambique clash slated for June 18 is Huye Stadium.