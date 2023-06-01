Rwanda: Tumenye Sinema - Empowering Young Filmmakers

After extending operations to more sites in Rubavu District, Western Province and Muhanga, Tumenye Sinema has officially launched a new site in Huye, Southern province selecting 117 budding filmmakers.

Funded by European Union, the project is being implemented by Mashariki Africa Film Festival (MAFF) with an objective to empower young filmmakers with creative and technical skills, create a platform for collective action focusing on domestic content creation, promote self-employment while encouraging self-expression through story-telling and reach 400 unemployed youth with an interest in joining the film industry.

The newly-selected trainees of 86 boys and 31 girls will undergo intensive training in filmmaking after which they will, under the initiative, be able to make world-class film projects that can compete at an international scene.

Bridging the gap and bringing solutions to the Rwandan film industry official launch of Huye site, Tumenye Sinema, a pioneering country-wide capacity-building and job creation program for young Rwandan professionals in the film sector is making significant strides in bridging the gap and bringing transformative solutions to the Rwandan film industry.

According to Lionel Kayitare, the Project Manager as Tumenye Sinema continues its journey; it remains committed to expanding its reach, fostering creativity, and building a supportive ecosystem for Rwandan filmmakers. By bridging the gap and bringing transformative solutions, Tumenye Sinema is paving the way for a future where the voices of Rwandan filmmakers resonate globally.

With its core objectives of empowering young filmmakers with creative and technical skills, creating a platform for collective action focusing on domestic content creation, promoting self-employment and encouraging self-expression through storytelling, Tumenye Sinema is revolutionizing the landscape of Rwandan cinema.

Tresor Senga, the brains behind 'Tumenye Sinema' recommended all the youth that were trained by Tumenye Sinema to be competitive in the market with the skills they have acquired and help themselves, their families and their country in general.

The program has successfully trained 400 participants in four districts of Huye, Rubavu, Muhanga and Musanze in professional filmmaking techniques, providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their craft. By nurturing talent and honing skills, Tumenye Sinema is addressing the gap in the film industry by equipping young filmmakers with the expertise they need to tell their unique stories and contribute to the cultural and artistic richness of Rwanda.

Through the program, participants have produced over 30 remarkable films that capture the essence of Rwandan culture, history, and contemporary experiences. These films serve as powerful testaments to the creativity and talent fostered by Tumenye Sinema, showcasing the diverse perspectives and narratives of the participants.

Participants have actively engaged in various international film festivals like Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), Luxor Film Festival in Egypt, African Films Festival in Texas, Silicon Valley Film Festival in California and Festival Avis d'Afrique in Canada sharing their stories and experiences on global platforms. Their participation in these prestigious events not only amplifies the voices of Rwandan filmmakers but also brings international recognition to the burgeoning Rwandan film industry.