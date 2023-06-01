Rwanda: Nyamagabe District Official Granted Bail for Indecency Charges

Edouard Murindababisha, a data manager in Nyamagabe district, who is battling charges of indecency after a video allegedly depicting him engaged in a sexual act at a bar in Kigali city circulated on social media, has been granted bail by the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.

The video in question, recorded during daytime with people present and moving about, shows Murindababisha and another individual engaged in what appears to be sexual intercourse.

During the bail ruling on Murindababisha's appeal case, the presiding judge acknowledged reasonable grounds to suspect his involvement in the alleged crime.

This suspicion was further substantiated by his admission of being the person seen in the video evidence, leading the judge to initially recommend his remand in prison.

However, considering the surety presented by his lawyer, a letter from Nyamagabe district affirming his good behavior, and his role as a caregiver for his elderly mother, the court decided to grant him bail under strict conditions.

One of the conditions for Murindababisha's bail is a restriction on his movement beyond Rwanda unless explicit permission is obtained from the Prosecution. Additionally, he is required to report to the Nyarugenge primary court prosecutor, who holds his case file, every first Friday of the month.

Public indecency is an offense stipulated in the 2018 penal code, carrying a sentence of six months to two years.