Rwanda: TVET Schools Showcase Exceptional Innovations

Thirty Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools in Kigali City are showcasing their innovative skills in an ongoing exhibition organized by City authorities.

The exhibition that kicked off on May 29, is held at Imbuga City Walk (Car Free Zone) and runs under the theme 'Employable Skills for Sustainable Job Creation'.

Exhibitors are showcasing innovations in construction, energy, hospitality, arts and crafts, agriculture and food processing, transportation, mining, beauty, and more.

The move aimed to shed light on the country's flourishing technical and vocational education sector and highlight the remarkable practical skills and talents nurtured within these institutions.

The venue is buzzed with excitement as visitors eagerly explore the impressive array of various products from art machinery to innovative prototypes and technological solutions, each booth displaying the ingenuity and creativity of their schools.

On the booth of students doing Software development from St. Patrick Secondary School, Ange Ineza explains the 'Butik Shop Management System' shortened as an innovative system that helps business owners to identify debts, inflows, outflows, and revenue gained all at once.

According to Ineza, the system will challenge mismanagement, embezzlement, and with no doubt her hopes for a perfect future of its applications.

At the World Mission TVT School's booth, Arsene John Kelly Dushimimana explains a prototype called 'Robotics School Barrier Gate'.

According to Dufitimana and his colleagues, the robot is a color detector and can be able to detect legal and illegal ones. When a student is about to reach a school gate wearing legal uniforms, the gate automatically detects the uniform and opens for three seconds; however, it does not open when the color detected is illegal.

Dufitimana says it will challenge time wasting, security, and slowdown indiscipline cases in most schools.

At another booth of IPRC Kigali, Sunday Mihigo presents how the 'Alcohol Detector Software' prototype restricts the car to move after detecting alcohol either from the driver or any other person close to the steering wheel.

The software uses an alcohol sensor on real-time reading, whereupon after detecting alcohol, stops the vehicle's movement and automatically informs the office of self-working drivers or police emergency office.

Among other projects observed on the spot are the Green housing irrigation system, elevations system, traffic light controller, local beverages, proposed house plans, hairstyles and aesthetics, traditional arts, locally made shoes & clothes, and many more.

The student exhibition not only provided a platform for these talented individuals to exhibit their exceptional projects but also highlighted their dedication, passion, and problem-solving abilities.