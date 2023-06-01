Rwanda: Tuyishime Names Rwanda Squad for Africa T20 Cup

31 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Head coach of the Rwandan national men's cricket team, Adelin Tuyishime has announced his 16-man squad that he will use during the forthcoming Continent T20 Cup-Africa that will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 9-20.

The competition will be held at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground and will be in a one-phase Group stage format.

Rwanda will face Nigeria in their opening game on June 9 after which they will engage neighbors Uganda and Tanzania on June 12 and June 14respectively. Tuyishime's men will then take on host nation Kenya on June 16 before winding up their group campaign with a crucial tie against Botswana the following day.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals and subsequently the final with a glittering trophy at stake to be won.

Rwanda, which is an emerging force in Cricket, will be looking to win the trophy as the country continues to make giant strides in the sport on the African continent and also the international scene.

Squad

Clinton Rubagumya - (Captain)

Kevin Irakoze

Orchide Tuyisenge

Bosco Tuyizere

Zappy Maurice

Ignace Ntirenganya

Didier Ndikubwimana

Eric Dusingizimana

Wilson Niyitanga

Emile Rukiriza

Eric Kubwimana

Eric Niyomugaba

Oscar Manishimwe

Reserves

Aime Mucyodusenge

Michel Iradukunda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.