Rwanda: Which Continental Elite Athletes Will Grace 2023 Peace Marathon

Registration for the 18th edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) slated for June 11 is ongoing and some continental elite athletes have already confirmed their attendance.

Taking place annually, the race symbolizes the resilience of Rwanda's rebirth after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It emphasizes the importance of peace and the country's commitment to progress in this regard.

Kigali is gearing to welcome renowned athletes from Africa's established athletic countries like Ethiopia, Eritrea to Kenya and Morocco to the race which in general is expected to attract about 10,000 athletes from various categories including full marathon, half-marathon and Run for Peace.

Continental long-distance runners like Ethiopia's Muluhabt Tsega, Deresa Gereta, Kebene Chala, Fetale Dejene, Mulugojam Birhan Ambi and Berhanu Heye, Morocco's Taoufik Allam and Abida Ezamzani, and Kenya's Eric Kitanui are expected to grace the race.

Taouffik Allam will be looking for another medal in Kigali after striking gold in men's race full marathon at the 2023 Rome Marathon held in March while Kenya's Kitanui comes targeting to add Peace Marathon glory to his silver medal in the BOA Chicago Marathon that took place in Chicago, United states in October 2022.

Since its inception in 2005, the KIPM has embraced the noble cause of promoting peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Organized by the Rwanda Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Sports, this year's edition targets to attract over 10,000 participants.

While already recognized as a World Athletics Label Road Race, the KIPM aspires to become a Golden Label Road Race, attracting elite athletes from across the globe.

To achieve this prestigious status, highly-ranked and qualified runners are essential and the target is to have them in Kigali edition after edition.

Currently 21 Rwandan athletes are camping in Gicumbi where they are training every day ahead of the highly-anticipated event.

Besides showcasing the nation's emerging talent, young racers have been motivated by the fact that the prize money has significantly increased, raising the marathon's competitive spirit.

During a recent press conference, Lt. Col (Rtd.) Lemuel Kayumba, President of the Rwanda Athletics Federation, called on the private sector to invest in the 2023 KIPM and future editions, underscoring the importance of collaboration in this journey.