Rwanda: TIME100 Summit Coming to Rwanda

In a groundbreaking move that highlights the growing significance of Africa on the global stage, TIME magazine has announced that the 'TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa' will be held in Rwanda on November 17.

Partnering with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) as the co-host, the prestigious event aims to bring its iconic TIME100 franchise, which recognizes the most influential people in the world, organizations and initiatives in Africa that are driving positive change across the continent.

The inaugural TIME100 Summit Africa will feature a range of speakers from the global and regional TIME100 community who will discuss essential solutions to urgent global problems from a regional and global perspective and ways that we can all take action to build a better future.

Following the daytime summit, TIME magazine will convene international and regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community to celebrate the recipients of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, recognizing individuals who have gone beyond to shape the future of their industries, and the world at large.

According to Jessica Sibley, TIME Chief Executive Officer: "The TIME100 is a borderless community of change makers spanning every industry in the world and making it move forward. We are thrilled to continue growing our community even further in Rwanda," she said.

RDB CEO, Clare Akamanzi said that Rwanda is excited to host the prestigious TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards this year.

"Rwanda is a beautiful and diverse destination, rich in cultural heritage, natural wonders, and unique experiences that reflect the warmth and hospitality of our people. Vibrant cities with picturesque landscapes to pristine beaches, there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy therefore, we welcome you all TIME100 delegates for memorable experiences this November," she said.

TIME Magazine is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms.

The launch of the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda is the latest expansion of the TIME100 globally.

Previous installments of the TIME100 Impact Awards have recognized the following; Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the couple holds a great name in cinema; Graça Machel, the founder of Graça Machel Trust; Jeffrey Katzenberg, an investor in media & technology; David Adjaye, architect and founder, Adjaye Associates.

Additionally, Sarah Al Amiri, the U.A.E. Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Tony Elumelu, philanthropist and founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Musician includes Will.i.am, Ellie Goulding, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

Among others are Gregory L. Robinson, former James Webb Space Telescope Program director; Dr. Pardis Sabeti, computational geneticist; and Lea Salonga; singer and actor; and others.