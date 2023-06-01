Kenya: Elephant Tusks Valued at Sh5.3 Million Seized in Nyeri, 2 Arrested

31 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Nyeri County have recovered 52 kilograms of elephant ivory, estimated to have a market value of Sh 5.3 million.

According to the National Police Service, two suspects were arrested during the operation that took place on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects will be arraigned on Wednesday to charges of possession of wildlife trophy, which is in violation of Section 93 (4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013.

The recovery comes days after elephant tusks weighing over 110 kilograms were recovered in Laikipia County and one suspect arrested.

In an intelligence-led operation conducted by sleuths from the Serious Crimes Unit, the 47-year-old man was arrested at Sipili area in Kirima Sub-County, after a vehicle ferrying the tusks was intercepted.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

