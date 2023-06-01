Kenya: Rwandese Ride-Sharing Firm Yego Enters Mombasa

Nairobi — Rwandese ride-sharing company Yego has expanded its services to Mombasa, allowing locals to book online taxis affordably.

Yego Chief Executive Officer Karanvir Singh said its entrance into the coastal town is a boost for local drivers.

In the city, the startup will offer taxi-hailing services while offering drivers and customers fair prices.

"The future of Kenya's transport lies in the balance between the wellbeing of our drivers and the safety of our passengers. Our launch in Mombasa is a significant stride in this direction," Singh stated.

The launch comes at a time when online cab drivers have been complaining of high commissions charged by firms such as Bolt and Uber.

While Uber and Bolt reduced commissions last year to 18 percent each, Yego charges 12 percent.

Lower commissions were proposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) amid complaints from drivers.

"We are providing a customised solution for Kenya, one that has been purpose built to free the driver community from the digital slavery of the Gig economy," Singh said.

Only last year, Yego Global entered Kenya through its local subsidiary, Yego Mobility Kenya Limited, to offer competition to big startups such as Uber and Bolt.

Its entrance into the country was to provide drivers with better terms as well as reasonable fares for passengers.