Kenya: President Ruto Drops Faith Harrison From Principal Secretary Nominees List

Nairobi — Faith Njeri Harrison has been dropped from the Principal Secretary nominees list.

Faith, a former County Executive Committee (CEC) member in Kiambu County, had been nominated by President William Ruto to the State Department for Performance Management.

But as she awaited vetting, her name was dropped, and a replacement was named in new changes announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday.

No reason was given as Anne Wang’ombe was nominated for vetting to replace her in the State Department for Performance Management.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Esther Ngero who had been moved to the Correctional Services department. Ngero resigned on May 23, 2023, citing personal reasons.

In her previous docket, Ngero served in the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The new nominee Wang’ombe is a human resource practitioner and educationist with experience spanning three decades.

She is currently serving as the Manager of, the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS); a position she has held since 2018.

Previously, she served as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director, Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The nominee holds a Master’s Degree in Education Administration & Planning from the University of Nairobi.