Kenya: South African Budget Carrier Airlink Unveils Nairobi-Joburg Flights

Nairobi — South African budget carrier Airlink today officially launched its flights between Kenya and South Africa.

The airline, which has been operational for nearly 30 years, will be flying from Nairobi to Johannersburg and vice versa.

Its entrance onto the route offers competition to other airlines, such as Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines, that serve the route as well.

Amid fierce competition, the carrier said it would offer affordable prices.

"Kenya is very interesting. Despite being a favorite travel destination, it also has a big potential in attracting both the leisure market as well as the corporate market. We feel it is a strategic market that we must settle on," said Airlink's sales manager for Africa, Koos Mlilengo.

Mlilengo said the choice of Kenya is very critical because the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is used as a transit route for several connectivity routes around the world.

Airlink currently operates in 47 destinations across 14 African countries.

The airline also boasts close to 4 million customers annually with 755,000 scheduled flights.

It says it has two hundred and twenty flight movements every single day.

It currently operates 62 aircraft with a capacity ranging from 29 to 107 passengers for its largest aircraft.

"We are sensitive to all cost elements. Out two seat configuration gives the best comfort experience," added Mlilengo.