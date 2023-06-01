Tanzania: 'Strong Govt Systems Enabled Successful Execution of Tasaf Projects'

Rufiji — STRONG systems put in place from the government's lower to upper levels have enabled successful execution of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) infrastructure projects.

Coast Region Acting Regional Administrative Secretary, Ms Rachel Chuwa disclosed this Wednesday during a familiarisation tour of the programmes' activities conducted by officials from the Zanzibar Second Vice-President's Office in collaboration with the TASAF Community Management Committee (CMC) from Kizimkazi-Dimbani village.

Among projects that the TASAF committee visited included Utete Market that was executed at a cost of over 174.3m/-, out of which the poverty alleviation scheme contributed 125.6m/-, the council's own source of revenue (46m/-) and participation of community members through various activities (2.7m/-).

Ms Chuwa indicated that the region has been able to effectively implement various components under the programme, including that relating to infrastructure development due to the good systems that provide room for engagement among the public and from the government's lower to upper level.

"The system involves members from the community identifying the kind of projects that are suitable for their needs, as well as taking part in its implementation, thus creating a sense of ownership," said Ms Chuwa.

According to her, usually the projects aim to tackle challenges facing the particular communities, noting that due to the kind of engagement among community members, TASAF and authorities from various levels of government it helps in the proper management of allocated funds.

For her part, Chairperson of the Kizimkazi-Dimbani village TASAF CMC Committee, Ms Mwanajuma Mussa Ally, noted that the aim of the visit was to learn from their counterparts in the mainland about the execution of the programme.

She indicated that through the familiarisation tour they will be able to learn new things and also share their own experience particularly in the area of supervising public works projects (PWP) and infrastructure projects.

"We have learned a lot from our peers here who have supervised the construction of a market, a project which was generated through the community itself," she said.

Earlier, Ward Executive Officer of Utete, Mr Edmund Karugira, observed that the implementation of the Utete market project consisted of 82 stalls, a separate fish kiosk with four stalls, a butcher, six toilet holes and one hole for people with special needs.