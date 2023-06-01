Uganda: Bismac Amumpaire Recognised for Travel and Cultural Journalism

31 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By David Jack Tumusiime

Bismac Amumpaire has been recognised for his pioneering work in Ugandan travel and cultural journalism in the Annual National Heritage Awards.

Amumpaire, who boasts a twelve year career, has been one of the most persistent promoters of cultural tourism in Ugandan media.

He shot to fame as the face of NBS Television's Travel Show for which he produced 250 episodes from 2016. During the long running show, Amumpaire showed off many of Uganda's natural and cultural wonders that had until that point not been celebrated.

To date, Amumpaire has produced 500 episodes of television journalism with a deep focus on conservation, culture, nature and the environment.

On May 25, Amumpaire was recognised for his unique contribution to journalism in the region in awards organised by Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) with support of European Union and Ministry of Tourism,Wildlife & Antiquities.

Barbra Babwetera, the executive director of CCFU, said while choosing the winner of the media award was tough, Amumpaire's work and impact spoke for itself.

A grateful Amumpaire shared his inspiration, while accepting the award, "I am very fascinated by the rich history and cultural heritage of the places I visit, and I strive to convey the stories and traditions of these communities in my scripting."

Amumpaire said he will use the award package to not only deepen his research methodology but also plans to start a journalism and media museum for archives, creating educational and training programs for the current and next generation of journalists.

"I believe this will shed light on important social ,cultural and political issues, and hence contribute to a more informed and engaged public," He said.

Amumpaire's ultimate goal is to, "Gradually help to promote the importance of quality journalism and its role in shaping public discourse and awareness as far as cultural preservation and development is concerned."

The particular award Amumpaire snagged is given out once every three years.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.