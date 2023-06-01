Sudan: RSF Storm El Midan Newspaper

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate strongly condemned the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for allegedly storming El Midan newspaper of the Sudanese Communist Party in Khartoum 2 recently. The attack, which destroyed valuable files, records, and equipment, is the latest in a string of attacks on Sudanese media.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has expressed deep concern over the surge in violations committed by the RSF against journalists and press institutions. "The attack on El Midan newspaper's office shows the significant increase in violations by the RSF against journalists and press institutions", the statement reads.

In the wake of the attack, Saleh Abdallah, editor-in-chief of the electronic newspaper Al-Dawahi, spoke of the lack of a culture of journalist protection within both the SAF and the RSF. He told Radio Dabanga that journalists often become unwitting victims, as their objective coverage of events is wrongly perceived as biased towards a particular party. "This prevailing attitude jeopardises the safety and security of journalists, leading those in Khartoum to seek refuge in safer locations".

Abdallah raised concerns about the rising prevalence of hate speech. He emphasised the urgent need to counteract this divide and foster a narrative that promotes cohesion among Sudanese people.

Earlier this month, a group of paramilitaries of the RSF allegedly raided the office of El Hirak El Siyasi newspaper in Khartoum and a Sudanese photojournalist was shot in the back.

Last week, Radio Dabanga covered another statement by the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemning the RSF's use of "media and press institutions as a field of military battles."

Before April 15, Sudan was already ranked 148 out of 180 in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, and 29 out of 100 (i.e. 'Not Free') in Freedom House's Internet Freedom Index.