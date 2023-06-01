Sudan: RSF Storm El Midan Newspaper

31 May 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate strongly condemned the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for allegedly storming El Midan newspaper of the Sudanese Communist Party in Khartoum 2 recently. The attack, which destroyed valuable files, records, and equipment, is the latest in a string of attacks on Sudanese media.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has expressed deep concern over the surge in violations committed by the RSF against journalists and press institutions. "The attack on El Midan newspaper's office shows the significant increase in violations by the RSF against journalists and press institutions", the statement reads.

In the wake of the attack, Saleh Abdallah, editor-in-chief of the electronic newspaper Al-Dawahi, spoke of the lack of a culture of journalist protection within both the SAF and the RSF. He told Radio Dabanga that journalists often become unwitting victims, as their objective coverage of events is wrongly perceived as biased towards a particular party. "This prevailing attitude jeopardises the safety and security of journalists, leading those in Khartoum to seek refuge in safer locations".

Abdallah raised concerns about the rising prevalence of hate speech. He emphasised the urgent need to counteract this divide and foster a narrative that promotes cohesion among Sudanese people.

Earlier this month, a group of paramilitaries of the RSF allegedly raided the office of El Hirak El Siyasi newspaper in Khartoum and a Sudanese photojournalist was shot in the back.

Last week, Radio Dabanga covered another statement by the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemning the RSF's use of "media and press institutions as a field of military battles."

Before April 15, Sudan was already ranked 148 out of 180 in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, and 29 out of 100 (i.e. 'Not Free') in Freedom House's Internet Freedom Index.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.