Uganda: NIRA Partners With Makerere University to Scale Up Death Registration in Iganga, Mayuge

1 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has partnered with the Makerere University Center for Health and Population Research (MUCHAP) to conduct a two-day training for district and community leaders in some parts of Busoga on death registration.

The initiative and training, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation (CDC-F), is the first step in a comprehensive plan to significantly increase death registration within the country.

The training brought together key stakeholders, including Village Health Teams (VHTs), Local Councils (LCs), Senior Assistant Secretaries, and health inspectors, who play critical roles in the registration process.

These were equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to kick-start the death registration process within their respective communities.

Uganda has been facing a considerable challenge in death registration, with current rates at their lowest.

In order to rectify this, NIRA, the government body responsible for death registration partnered with MUCHAP, which has pioneered health and demographic surveillance in the country since 2005.

Dr. Dan Kajungu, the Executive Director of MUCHAP, expressed the potential of the collaboration with NIRA.

He emphasized the importance of timely death registration within a week of the occurrence.

He noted that by integrating the health and demographic surveillance system (HDSS) with the NIRA's Mobile Vital Registration System (MVRS), the partnership aims to expand the scope of their work and improve death reporting and registration practices.

Recent studies have revealed that 67% of deaths occur within the community, while the remaining 33% take place in health facilities.

"With approximately 600 deaths and 2,000 births occurring annually in the seven sub counties covered by Iganga-Mayuge Health and Demographic Surveillance Site (HDSS), the need for accurate data on causes of death and birth statistics is crucial for informed decision-making and resource allocation," officials said.

