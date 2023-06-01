Uganda: Some People Close to Gen Muhoozi Are Self-Seekers, Says Museveni

President Museveni has warned that some of the people belonging to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's MK Movement are people with their own selfish interests.

"You remember when he celebrated his 48th birthday, there was some enthusiasm by some of the youths. When I analysed it, I could see that it was because of weakness of our system. I could see it was sort of a resistance movement within the resistance movement (NRM). ... but fo course some of the things (Gen) Muhoozi doesn't know is that some of them are looking for their own interests. Some are looking for this, some are looking for that," Museveni said.

Museveni made the remarks on Wednesday after some NRM MP said many of those who had lost in the 2021 parliamentary election had joined the MK Movement.

He said the issue of Muhoozi is "partly due to the weaknesses of NRM ."

"Some of the frustrated youths go to that group (MK Movement) thinking that there is hope."

Contradictions

Earlier this year, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba slammed the old generation of leaders to which his father, Museveni belongs for dominating the young generation noting that he is tired of waiting.

He consequently declared his presidential ambitions, come 2026.

"The Prime Minister of UK is 42 years old; the Prime Minister of Finland is 37 years. Some of us are hitting 50 years old. We are tired of waiting forever. We will take a stand! Fidel Castro, my HERO, became President at 32 years. I'm about to hit 49 years old. It's really not right. The Presidency of the nation is meant for young men. How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine," Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

President Museveni said he has warned Gen Muhoozi against "creating unprincipled contradictions."

"It is not a good thing. You should only fight the one who is against your ideology and not anybody within your ideology. I met them and helping them. Don't create unnecessary contradictions within yourselves," he said.

"If you are for patriotism and I am for patriotism, why do you see me as a problem? Principles are the most important. Does this person support Pan Africanism, if he does, then what are you disagreeing with him about? That means there is something else unprincipled, being personal or fighting for position but not being for principle."

Muhoozi and his supporters of the MK Movement have for the past year been traversing the country opening chapters around the country and abroad as the former commander of the UPDF Land Forces garners support for his upcoming presidential bid.

However, critics, especially members of opposition and some government officials have continued to cite double standards that have seen Gen Muhoozi allowed to exercise partisan politics while still serving as an army officer.

These have argued that acts with political overtones by serving officers like Gen David Sejusa and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde have been met with quick and malevolent crackdowns by the UPDF which included suspensions and court proceedings in the name of disciplinary sanctions a manifestation of discriminatory approach in application and enforcement of the law.

However, the same has not applied to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.