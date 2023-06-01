Kenya: We Will Not Tolerate Resurgence of Proscribed Groups - Kindiki

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned that the government will not tolerate the resurgence of proscribed groups in the country, including the outlawed Mungiki sect.

Speaking Wednesday when he issued a public accountability statement Kindiki expressed concern over what he described as the resurgence of cultural extremism in Kenya.

He singled out parts of Central Kenya, Upper Eastern and Northern Rift Valley as the areas on the spot.

"In Central Kenya, we have seen during the period under review a reemergence of cultural extremism by groups which are proscribed under the law of Kenya and which some people would like to revive. We saw them chanting the other day outside the DCI when we arrested a suspect. And you can see the courage, the demeanor, the impunity of these criminals," Kindiki said.

The Interior CS emphasized that those found guilty of recruiting youth into illegal outfits will face legal consequences.

He pointed out that the government will not allow the country to slide back to the dark years when outlawed groups terrorized the country.

"Any person who thinks that we can go back to the years when terror groups hiding behind culture raped our women and children as well as extorted money from businesspeople, that person is dead wrong," Kindiki said.

"All those who could be recruiting unsuspecting youth to join proscribed organizations are enemies of Kenya and for the sake of Kenya we have to come for you and we will get rid of you so that you go where criminals go."

Mungiki resurgence

Kindiki's warning shot came days after former sect leader Maina Njenga who has been linked with the resurgence of Mungiki activities was charged with seven counts related to the outlawed sect.

He denied all the charges when he appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelyon on Monday.

Njenga was charged with being a member of an unauthorised group namely Mungiki, having records relating to the group and addressing an illegal meeting at his home in Wanyoro area of Bahati Sub-County in. Nakuru.

He is said to have committed the offences between May 11 and 12 together with 11 others not before court.

The 11 were charged on May 9.

Another charge stated that he attended the said illegal meeting, allowed the meeting to take place at his home and provided his premise for the meeting.

Njenga was released on a conditional bond of Sh100,000 with an alternative of Sh50,000.

The court restrained him from making statements relating to the matter in court or contacting the prosecution witnesses failure to which the bond would be cancelled.