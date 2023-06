Algiers — One new case of coronavirus (Covid-19) has been recorded, with no deaths, while no recoveries have been reported in Algeria in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

[ECR] The total number of confirmed cases stands at 271,838, while the number of deaths remains unchanged (6,881), as does the number of patients who recovered (183,051), the source added.[/ECR]