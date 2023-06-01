Zimbabwe: Opposition CCC Masvingo Councillor Acquitted on Incitement Charge

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor for Masvingo ward 7, Richard Musekiwa has been acquitted on charges of inciting public violence and convening a ward feedback meeting without notifying the police.

Musekiwa was acquitted Tuesday at Masvingo magistrate courts following a full trial and was represented by lawyer Collins Maboke.

The charges against Musekiwa arose after a resident was assaulted during a ward feedback meeting he had convened.

According to the State Musekiwa had breached the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

"Verifications were done through the police and indications were that they (police) had not authorised the meeting and this led to the arrest of the councillor," reads part of the State outline.

However during the trail his lawyer argued that Musekiwa, as a councillor, was empowered by the Urban Councils Act to convene such meetings.

"The meeting was done at his private place of residence and it was a statutory meeting in terms of section 101 of the Urban Councils Act," Maboke said.

Magistrate Godwin Chizhande acquitted Musekiwa as a result of lack of merit in the State's case.