Kenya: Ruto in Embu for Kenya's 60th Self-Rule Anniversary Themed on SMEs

Nairobi — President William Ruto was expected in Embu on Thursday to lead the country's 60th anniversary celebration since attainment of internal self-rule.

At least 10,000 Kenyans attended the celebrations at Moi Stadium.

The government settled on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the 2023 Madaraka Day theme.

Micro-Small and Medium Sized Enterprises sector is the second pillar of Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformational Agenda, BETA, hustler-driven model.

Ruto has committed to support MSEMs with the creation of the cooperatives ministry under Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui singled out as part of measures in spearheading the sector which absorbs majority of young Kenyans who join the workforce.

Madaraka Day is celebrated annually on June 1 to mark the historic day in 1963 when Kenya attained internal self-rule from the British.