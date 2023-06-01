Tanzania: FIFA President Congratulate Young Africans On Mainland's Premier League Win

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Young Africans for clinching the 2022/23 Mainland Premier League title.

This is according to the information released by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday morning.

It further indicates that the FIFA boss has also hailed the country's football governing body for its contribution towards football development in Tanzania and Africa at large.

The statement has since quoted TFF president Wallace Karia who attributes Yanga's success to teamwork and hardwork of each person at the club.

Meanwhile, the current premier league season is pegged to end on June 9th when all 16 teams will be in action at eight different hosting venues.

So far, Ruvu Shooting are the only club already relegated from the top flight league next season.

Polisi Tanzania are also on the verge to be swallowed by the relegation jaws as they face Simba and Azam in their must win last two fixtures of the campaign.