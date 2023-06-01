Tanzania: Justice Makungu Appointed New Judge for Eacj Appellate Division

The 21st Extra-Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State has appointed Justice Omar Othman Makungu from Tanzania as a Judge of the EACJ Appellate Division.

The appointment was made during a meeting held in Bujumbura, Burundi on Wednesday and attended by Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Justice Makungu's appointment is effective from June 20, 2023 where he will be replacing Lady Justice Sauda Mjasiri whose tenure comes to an end on the 19th of June, 2023.

Mr Makungu is the Chief Justice in Zanzibar and on the 9th of October, 2021 President Samia appointed him as judge of the Court of Appeal.

Among EAC Head of States who attended the summit are, Evarist Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Dr William Ruto (Kenya) and minister from South Sudan, D.R. Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.