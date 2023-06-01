Zimbabwe: National Housing Ministry Employees Quit Jobs Due to Poor Salaries - Over 290 Posts Left Vacant

THE Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities has revealed that it is reeling with staff shortage amid high employee turnover in the technical departments as a result of meagre remuneration.

Speaking during a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, Chief Director Estates Development and Maintenance in the Ministry Of National Housing and Social Amenities, Kudzai Rimai, said they have over 290 vacant posts.

Rimai was giving oral evidence on issues raised in the Ministry's 2022 Budget Performance Report.

"The unfilled posts were due to the fact that Treasury concurrence did not enable the filling of vacant posts," Rimai said.

"Currently the establishment is at 502 filled posts and 290 vacant posts. Treasury concurrence was granted in March to fill 150 posts, leaving the remainder of 140 posts unfunded.

"The Ministry is experiencing high staff turnover in the technical departments as a result of uncompetitive salaries," she said.

In the Matabeleland region the Ministry is failing to find suitable candidates.

"The Ministry appeals to the committee to assist in lobbying for a full treasury concurrence to fill in 290 vacant posts.

"The committee may note that since the inception of the Ministry it has never received full treasury concurrence."

Rimai appealed to the portfolio committee to assist in lobbying the Public Service Commission to refer recently registered candidates in affected areas and disciplines.

In response to increase in expenditure during the period under review the upward movement was due to disbursement made by the Treasury to meet various ministry obligations which had been affected by the suspension of payments to contractors and suppliers in the 3rd quarter.

He added: "It must be noted that the Treasury released funds towards the procurement of houses for Principals. Part of the expenditure went to training in the last quarter to improve competence to the members."