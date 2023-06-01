Malawi: Minister Hara Appeals for Quality in Construction Sector

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works has expressed dissatisfaction over lack of innovation and creativity by contractors and designers as well as continued substandard construction and corruption in the industry.

Speaking at the launch of the strategic plan of the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) for 2023 to 2028 in Lilongwe, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, asked the NCIC to be diligent in checking against shoddy construction.

He expressed concern that the construction sector is displaying substandard material, poor designs; corrupt procurement processes and demanded that the NCIC should address all these problems through the new strategic plan. He also said that feedback from the public shows dissatisfaction with the quality of construction in recent years adding that the recent destruction of infrastructure caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy should remind all players in the construction sector about the need for innovation and creativity in construction of roads, schools and other public infrastructure.

"It is about time that we go back to resilient type of designing, resilient type of construction but also ensure that we have quality works. We haven't been able to follow the rules of construction that are in place," said Hara.

Chief Executive Officer for NCIC, Engineer Gerald Khonje, assured Malawians that corrupt incidents will be reduced in the sector as the council will also be enforcing compliance to standards by contractors and consultants to ensure that they construct infrastructure that can stand the taste of time.

"This strategic plan has been designed in a different way from previous strategic plans. This one is focusing on quality. It has also emphasized on core values like integrity and innovation," Engineer Khonje said.

The National Construction Industry Council was established in 1996 through an act parliament to regulate, develop and promote the construction industry in Malawi.