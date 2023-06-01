Somalia: Minister of Interior Meets With Finish Delegation in Mogadishu

1 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, the interior of the interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation held a meeting with a delegation from the Finish government in Mogadishu.

The visiting Finish delegation is led by Eero Koskenniemi, who is a Senior Ministerial Adviser and Somali minister of interior discussed cooperation between the two ministries.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Tuula Svinhufvud, representing the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as officials from Finland's embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Fiqi thanked Finland for its continued support for Somalia, including key projects through the Ministry of Interior which are aimed to develop the country and assist the rebuilding efforts.

The interior minister underlined the importance of the enhancement of the cooperation and relations between Finland and Somalia as the latter is now facing catastrophic drought.

Somalia has been one of Finland's partner countries for development cooperation since the 1980s. Finland has supported, for example, education, healthcare, gender equality, and good governance.

