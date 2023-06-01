Somalia: President Phones Erdogan Following Election Victory

Mogadishu — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his victory in the presidential elections.

In a brief statement, the presidency [Villa Somalia] said Mohamud renewed his congratulations to Erdogan and discussed issues touching on bilateral ties between Somalia and Turkey.

The two heads of state have also exchanged notes on ways to enhance cooperation between the countries in the interest of both nations, according to the same source.

"The two presidents also highlighted the importance of the historic relationship between Somalia and Turkey and ways to enhance the cooperation in all fields of mutual interests," added the statement.

The relations have been boosting up for the past 12 years with Turkey carrying out Development projects in Somalia and continued multi-tiered and include military, social, economic, and infrastructural partnerships.

Erdogan visited Somalia during the drought of 2011 as PM and became the first leader outside Africa to arrive in Mogadishu. Turkey contributed over $201 million to the humanitarian relief efforts in the impacted parts of Somalia.