Somalia: Puntland Bars Trade Envoy to Somali President From Leaving Garowe

Garowe — The authorities of the Puntland state barred a senior presidential envoy from leaving Garowe for Mogadishu on Wednesday amid a brewing electoral stalemate.

Mr Khadar Mohamed Farole who serves as a Trade Envoy to President Hassan Sheikh was accused of being instrumental in fermenting an armed insurrection and clashes in Garowe.

Khadar, who spoke to the BBC Somali service, accused Deni of blocking his trip to Mogadishu and described it as illegal and a violation of the citizen's right to freedom of movement.

The move comes as relations between Puntland and the Somali government are at their lowest point following a fall-out over the formation of Hassan Sheikh's administration.

In January, Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni announced that his administration "cut off relations" with the federal government and act as an independent government.

In addition, Deni said Puntland boycotted the NCC - National Consultative Council decisions from Mogadishu talks, arguing that they are against the draft constitution of Somalia as he put it.

Deni ran for the position of Somali President on May 15 last year but was defeated by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the race and then he started opposing the government.