Somalia: Puntland Bars Trade Envoy to Somali President From Leaving Garowe

1 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — The authorities of the Puntland state barred a senior presidential envoy from leaving Garowe for Mogadishu on Wednesday amid a brewing electoral stalemate.

Mr Khadar Mohamed Farole who serves as a Trade Envoy to President Hassan Sheikh was accused of being instrumental in fermenting an armed insurrection and clashes in Garowe.

Khadar, who spoke to the BBC Somali service, accused Deni of blocking his trip to Mogadishu and described it as illegal and a violation of the citizen's right to freedom of movement.

The move comes as relations between Puntland and the Somali government are at their lowest point following a fall-out over the formation of Hassan Sheikh's administration.

In January, Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni announced that his administration "cut off relations" with the federal government and act as an independent government.

In addition, Deni said Puntland boycotted the NCC - National Consultative Council decisions from Mogadishu talks, arguing that they are against the draft constitution of Somalia as he put it.

Deni ran for the position of Somali President on May 15 last year but was defeated by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the race and then he started opposing the government.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.