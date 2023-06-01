South Africa: Nearly 2,000 Eskom Fraud and Corruption Cases Registered

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says 1 952 cases related to corruption at Eskom have been registered with the police since April last year.

Ramokgopa was delivering the ministry's Budget Vote Debate at Parliament's Good Hope Chamber on Wednesday evening.

Corruption, including state capture, has hampered the power utility and is viewed as a contributor to its current challenges in generating adequate electricity generation capacity for the country.

"A total of 1 952 Eskom related cases were reported to the SA Police Service between 1 April 2022 and 29 May 2023, with 1 405 cases still under investigation, and 126 arrests have been made.

"A further 302 Eskom related cases were reported to the SA Police Service between 1 April 2023 and 29 May 2023, with 285 of the cases still under investigation, and 31 arrests effected.

"A total of 214 arrests, emanating from combatting operations, were made through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, together with key interdepartmental role players. The total value of items seized was R89 933 212," Ramokgopa said.

The Minister said these cases are tangible evidence that the power utility's increased anti-corruption measures are beginning to take root.

"Whilst much remains, these interventions are beginning to turn the situation around, and there are indications that operational measures implemented have clearly disrupted the activities of criminal syndicates," he said.

Turning to continued social media reports of an impending complete blackout of the electricity grid, Ramokgopa assured South Africans that such an occurrence is unlikely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I should hasten to stress that an increase in load shedding levels does not mean a greater risk of a national blackout. Instead, load shedding is a tool to prevent such an occurrence by managing the demand for electricity at a given time.

"A national blackout or grid collapse remains highly improbable, as multiple safeguards are in place to ensure that it does not occur," he said.

Ramokgopa said as winter begins to take its grip, government and Eskom have set plans in motion which could potentially add 7 000MW to the grid.

These plans include:

Contracting 400MW of capacity from Kelvin power station and large-scale industrial producers which is expected to come online in the coming days.

Ramping the Open Cycle Gas Turbines to potentially add some 2 000MW.

Adding 80MW from Mozambique's Nacala Powership.

Utilising City Power's diesel generators that can produce up to 100MW. These units are being assessed to determine the cost-benefit analysis of a return-to-service refurbishment.

"The winter outlook indicates an increased risk of supply shortfall against expected demand with our worst case scenario indicating that load shedding could intensify to higher stages if our interventions are unsuccessful," he said.