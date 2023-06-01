Namibia: Old Boys Close in On Saints

Windhoek Old Boys closed the gap on the Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League leaders Saints to six points with a hard-earned 3-2 victory against School of Excellence on Tuesday night.

In a hectic match of pulsating action, Old Boys took the lead when Percy Barthram stabbed in a cross by Jack Fourie midway through the first quarter.

Fourie then found the net, himself, scoring from a short corner to put Old Boys 2-0 ahead at the halftime break.

SoE, however, were creating chances of their own, with the Handura brothers, Delron and Giovanni prominent, and Delron opened their account when he stabbed home a short corner clearance.

SoE drew level after Delron added his second goal from a short corner early in the fourth quarter, and SoE seemed to have taken the lead when Sachin Jaanda scored from a short corner rebound.

The goal, however, was disallowed for an infringement and Barthram went on to score the winner for Old Boys from a short corner in the closing stages.

The win sees Saints moving up to 21 points in second place, behind log-leaders Saints on 27, and with two matches in hand, Old Boys still have a chance to win the title.

In another Men's Premier League match on Tuesday, WOB II beat DTS 5-2, after leading 2-1 at halftime.

Siyabonga Martins scored a hattrick and Hannes von Wielligh one goal for Old Boys, while Vialli Visagie scored both DTS' goals.