Namibia: Old Boys Close in On Saints

1 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schutz

Windhoek Old Boys closed the gap on the Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League leaders Saints to six points with a hard-earned 3-2 victory against School of Excellence on Tuesday night.

In a hectic match of pulsating action, Old Boys took the lead when Percy Barthram stabbed in a cross by Jack Fourie midway through the first quarter.

Fourie then found the net, himself, scoring from a short corner to put Old Boys 2-0 ahead at the halftime break.

SoE, however, were creating chances of their own, with the Handura brothers, Delron and Giovanni prominent, and Delron opened their account when he stabbed home a short corner clearance.

SoE drew level after Delron added his second goal from a short corner early in the fourth quarter, and SoE seemed to have taken the lead when Sachin Jaanda scored from a short corner rebound.

The goal, however, was disallowed for an infringement and Barthram went on to score the winner for Old Boys from a short corner in the closing stages.

The win sees Saints moving up to 21 points in second place, behind log-leaders Saints on 27, and with two matches in hand, Old Boys still have a chance to win the title.

In another Men's Premier League match on Tuesday, WOB II beat DTS 5-2, after leading 2-1 at halftime.

Siyabonga Martins scored a hattrick and Hannes von Wielligh one goal for Old Boys, while Vialli Visagie scored both DTS' goals.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.