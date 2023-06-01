Angola and Icao Sign Agreement

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed this Wednesday, in Seoul, South Korea, an operational technical assistance agreement for the new Luanda International Airport, dubbed Dr.António Agostinho Neto.

The cooperation protocol includes the certification, monitoring, supervision and operational management model for the Luanda's new International Airport.

According to a press note, which ANGOP had access to today, the aforementioned agreement will start running from next August, for two years time frame.

This protocol provides for ICAO experts to assist the Ministry of Transport in the necessary supervision and follow-up activities in the process of works and certification of the Airport.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium, taking place in the city of Seoul, from 30 May to 1 June, with the aim of highlighting the most recent digital tools in the sector.

According to the note, the event also aims to increasingly support the resilience of aviation, innovation, sustainable development and operational solutions in all ICAO member states.

On the occasion, the minister of transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, who signed for Angola, considered the act a recognition of the work and progress made by the country in the field of civil aviation.

"Today, once again, Angola's commitment to the implementation of reforms and their development was recognized, allowing the country to be an example for Africa and the world", emphasized the minister.

The official referred that the new Luanda International Airport will soon begin cargo operations, taking into account the interface between the construction of the airport, with the operational systems and "stakeholders".

To this end, the Ministry of Transport is preparing the conditions for the operational transition of the "Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer" (ORAT), in all domains of the civil aviation system, with a view to obtaining satisfactory results in its process of certification.