Angola: Head of State Guarantees Conclusion of Science Center By December

Luanda — President João Lourenço said Wednesday, in the capital, that the Luanda Science and Technology Centre (CCL) would be handed over to the Angolan society by the end of December this year.

Speaking at the end of a visit to the works of the center, located in the capital's downtown area, said he was satisfied with the progress of the works, which are about 85% complete.

Due to this fact, President João Lourenço stressed that society will gain an institution of great importance, especially for students.

He recognized the lack of professionals for the operation of the center and informed that national cadres will first be recruited to benefit from training for this purpose.

"We will provide training. A company will have the task of hiring the Angolan staff that will be able to obtain knowledge for six (6) months, that is, between June and December, by which time we expect to be ready to use the equipment", said the president.

According to the statesman, all Angolans will have access to the center, which will portray the natural resources and the environment, as well as house several thematic spaces with cultural exhibits from the different regions of the country.

On the other hand, João Lourenço, who also visited the works of the future Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Central Hospital, at the time, expressed his displeasure with the state of the works and said that he has taken some measures to solve the problems observed.

However, the Science and Technology Center is being built on the site where Angola's General Enterprise soap factory once operated, an industrial unit founded in 1925.

The center is implemented in an area of 9,600 square meters and will have exhibition rooms, multimedia library, movie theaters and auditoriums.

In June 2021, the Head of State, João Lourenço made available USD 50 for the conclusion and the equipment of the center.

ATHENA SWISS AG is the company responsible for the final technical work as well as for equipping and supplying the equipment and display modules at the center.