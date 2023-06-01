Namibia: Karnataka Cricket State Team Tour in Namibia to Commence Friday

1 June 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The first Castle Lite Series this year will commence on Friday as the senior men's cricket team will host the Karnataka State team in five 50-Over matches from 2 to 11 June at the United Cricket Grounds.

Cricket Namibia ahead of the tour with one of the strongest teams in the Indian domestic circuit on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad that will be captained by Gerhard Erasmus.

The named squad ahead of the tour is as follows; Gerhard Erasmus ( C), Jan Frylinck, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Zane Green, Niko Davin, Gerhard Jansen Rensburg, Bernard Scholtz, Tangi Nuuyoma, Handre Klazinga, and Shaun Fouche.

"We are proud to host the Karnataka State team in Namibia. We are looking forward to not only competing on the cricket field but also showcasing some of the best Namibian treasures. India is rich with cricket talent, and Karnataka is one of the strongest states in India," Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller said.

Muller believes that the series will strengthen ties with the Karnataka State and hopefully lead to stronger relationships in the future.

"I want to thank Twenty Century Media for making this tour a reality," he said, adding that the clash between players from two very different continents promises to be an exciting event for cricket fans around the world.

