Zimbabwe: Tecno Camon 20 Series Launched in Zim

Tecno Mobile has officially launched its Tecno Camon 20 series in Zimbabwe as the global cellphone maker continues to make strides in the local market.

The new series of smartphones is equipped with chipsets from MediaTek and sport AMOLED displays.

The Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro feature similar specifications including a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 50-megapixel camera. All three handsets are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries.

The launch, which took place at a glamorous event in Harare, had Tecno Mobile distributors across the country and cellphone experts who undertook to have a feel of this new product.

The Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a macro camera.

On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 108-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As for selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash.

"In terms of distribution, the TECNO CAMON 20 is set to start distribution to every major city starting from today as they have distributors located in every major city in the country," said Tecno marketing manager Paddington Maponga.

The Tecno Camon 20 will be going for US$235.

"The TECNO CANON 20 was as a result of the consumer wants and needs, it is a direct response to the customer's demands and it is equipped to deliver, capturing every moment in motion," said Nazire Adam Bhola, a distributor.

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G feature similar specifications. They are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets that sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. Unlike the lower-end Tecno Camon 20, the Pro model's screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both phones run on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box.