Namibia: Cricket Nam Announces Squad, Partnership

Cricket Namibia (CN) has announced a 15-member squad that will play against visiting Indian State Team, Karnataka from 2 to 11 June 2023 in Windhoek.

The Eagles, who have injuries to a number of senior players, selected a mixed team of experienced and upcoming youngsters in a bid to build a large pool of players.

Speaking at the team announcement yesterday, coach Pierre de Bruyne said the match against Karnataka will give them an opportunity to measure the team's strength against a quality side.

"We have an opportunity as individuals and as a team to prepare for the next cycle of one-day internationals (ODI) by playing this strong outfit. We need to continue getting tested at a high level, especially against quality teams in the next five games," he said.

De Bruyne added that a couple of players like Lo-handre Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni and JJ Smit are injured, while Nicol Loftie-Ethan is playing cricket in England.

This has given him an opportunity to introduce new players and he, however, remained confident that the team has enough cover and experience to perform well.

"There is a lot of experience which will help the likes of Gerhard Jansen van Rensburg and Tangi Nuuyoma who will bring a bit of freshness to the squad. I am looking forward to seeing him compete against a quality side. I want to see this team operate under pressure," he said. Nuuyoma said he was looking forward to facing the Indians and learning from the senior players, while Bernard Scholtz said he is looking forward to playing with upcoming players who will infuse energy into the team.

Meanwhile, CN chief executive officer Johan Muller said the federation has signed a barter agreement with Airlink.

"It is a two-year agreement that will see Airlink support individuals (coaching staff who are from South Africa) with flights to join the Eagles and team flights. From our side we will promote their brand as much as we can," he said.

Muller added that such partnership is very important to assist sporting codes to run their affairs.

The Namibian team: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Zane Green, Niko Davin, Gerhard Jansen van Rensburg, Bernard Scholtz, Tangi Nuuyoma, Helao Ya France, Micheal van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Handre Klazinga and Shaun Fouche.