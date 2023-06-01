Angola: Israel Highlights Angola Policies for Foreign Investors

Luanda — Angola is currently a stable country with "very concrete and attractive" policies for foreign investors, said this Wednesday, in Luanda, the Israeli ambassador Shimon Solomon.

During an interview to ANGOP, on the occasion of Israel's National Day, marked on May 14th, the diplomat stated that the good relations between the two states have encouraged Israeli businesspeople to invest in Angola, in several sectors of the country's economy.

Shimon Solomon said he had noticed, in recent years, "enormous changes" in the political and diplomatic field that convey confidence, not only to governments, but, above all, to investors in both countries.

According to the diplomat, several Angolan business delegations visited Israel with the aim of exchanging experiences in the different domains.

He cited as an example the delegations of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency of Angola (AIPEX), the National Diamond Company of Angola (ENDIAMA), the Public Water Company of Luanda (EPAL) and other key sectors of the Angolan economy.

Shimon Solomon reinforced that of the 16 Israeli diplomatic representations abroad, Angola has been one that attracts most Israeli investors, due to its macroeconomic policies.

On the other hand, he added, the constant trips of Angolan government entities to Israel and vice versa show "how satisfactory" is the level of diplomatic ties between the two States.

As for trade, the diplomat said that there are challenges to be overcome on the part of the governments of the two countries, as they "are not yet satisfactory".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He announced, for this year, the holding of a business forum for Israeli investors to invest in Angola and a possible visit by Angolan government officials to Israel and vice-versa.

He also said that his Embassy has sponsored the travel of Angolan citizens to Israel to attend, annually, courses in various fields, especially in agriculture and in some areas of hospital management.

These trips, he explained, are carried out within the framework of cooperation relations with the Government of Angola and within the scope of cooperation with the Israel's Center for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MASHAV).

Diplomatic relations between Angola and the State of Israel began in 1993.

In 1995, two years later, the State of Israel opened its Embassy, in Luanda, and, in 2000, Angola installed its diplomatic representation in Tel Aviv.